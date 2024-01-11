Baton-Wielding Robber Gets Life For Role In Murder Of Delivery Driver In Manassas

Ryan Walker was sentenced by Judge Carroll A. Weimer, Jr. to 50 years and two life sentences in the Virginia state penitentiary, Prince William County Commonwealth’s Attorney Amy Ashworth said.

Weimer suspended 35 years and all but two years of the life sentences for a total active term of incarceration of 17 years and placed Walker on probation for a period of five years following his release from prison. The sentence is conditioned upon Walker’s uniform good behavior for life.

Walker and a man named Jordan Anderson went into the Denny's on Sudley Road in Manassas, with the intent to rob its occupants around 2:30 a.m. on Dec. 26, 2019, Ashworth said.

Walker and Anderson held the employees and patrons of the Denny’s against their will while unsuccessfully trying to get money from the cash register, Ashworth said. When leaving Denny's, Anderson shot one patron and Walker struck Yusuf Ozgur, a food delivery driver arriving to pick up an order, in the head with an ASP baton, according to the attorney.

Anderson then shot Ozgur. Despite the emergency medical intervention, Ozgur received, he succumbed to his injuries and died. Anderson has previously been convicted and sentenced for his role in the murder and robbery. According to the Virginia Department of Corrections website, Anderson is not scheduled to be released until May 2107.

Ozgur was Turkish-American and left behind two children and a wife, according to a GoFundMe for the family.

Walker on Jan. 3 pleaded guilty to one count of Felony Murder (2nd degree), one count of Aggravated Malicious Wounding, one count of Statutory Burglary while Armed, one count of Attempted Robbery and two probation violations.

The case was prosecuted by Commonwealth’s Attorney Amy Ashworth, Chief Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney Kristina Robinson, and Senior Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Christian Malott.

