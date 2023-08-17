Assault Suspect Kicks Police Officer In Manassas: Authorities

Gloria Marlene Rivas Diaz was detained for assaulting a 48-year-old family member during a dispute on the 7500 block of Whitehall Dr. in Manassas on Wednesday, Aug. 16, county police said.

That's when she kicked an officer multiple times. The initial victim from the domestic altercation reported minor injuries while the officer was not injured.

Rivas Diaz was charged with assault & battery on LEO and domestic assault & battery.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Prince William and receive free news updates.