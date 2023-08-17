Fair 79°

Assault Suspect Kicks Police Officer In Manassas: Authorities

A 35-year-old woman was arrested for assaulting a family member and then an officer, police in Prince William County said.

Gloria Marlene Rivas Diaz.
Gloria Marlene Rivas Diaz. Photo Credit: Prince William County Police
Cecilia Levine
Gloria Marlene Rivas Diaz was detained for assaulting a 48-year-old family member during a dispute on the 7500 block of Whitehall Dr. in Manassas on Wednesday, Aug. 16, county police said.

That's when she kicked an officer multiple times. The initial victim from the domestic altercation reported minor injuries while the officer was not injured. 

Rivas Diaz was charged with assault & battery on LEO and domestic assault & battery.

to follow Daily Voice Prince William and receive free news updates.

