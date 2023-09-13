Assault By Mob: 1 Arrested, 3 At Large In Manassas Beating

Daniel Sebastian Duran, 21, of Manassas, was arrested after a traffic stop on Tuesday, Sept. 12, Prince William County police said.

Duran and three other assailants beat a victim in a parking lot on the 11200 block of Bulloch Drive around 8:40 a.m., police said. It began as an argument but escalated, as the men hit the victim and took his shoe, according to police.

The three other suspects were described as:

A black male with medium length hair twists with yellow tips, a skinny build, and clean shaven Last seen wearing green pants and an unknown shirt

A black male with short hair and a beard, last seen wearing jeans and an unknown shirt

A black male with black hair, approximately 5’11”, 150lbs. Unknown clothing description

Duran was being held on $4,000 unsecured bond.

