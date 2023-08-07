Woodbridge Man Stabbed Maryland Victim Then Chased Him Until He Died: Police

Heriberto Valdez, of Woodbridge, fatally stabbed Jesser Edwardo Marroquin Cordon, 33, during an argument on Saturday, Aug. 5 in Woodbridge, Prince William County police said.

Valdez and Cordon, who police identified as acquaintances, were arguing at a home on the 800 block of Fulton Place in Woodbridge around 10:25 p.m. Saturday, authorities said. Valdez stabbed Cordon, then chased him into the backyard, where Cordon collapsed.

Cordon was pronounced dead at the scene. Valdez stayed at the home and was arrested by officers without incident. No other suspects are being investigated.

Valdez was charged with murder and use of a weapon in commission of a felony.

