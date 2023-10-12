Armed Macy's Robber Nabbed In Manassas: Cops

Valerie Rene Polovitch, of Manassas, was spotted taking items from shelves and placing them into a bag, then walking toward the exit on Aug. 25, at the Manassas Mall, county police said.

Before she left the store, Polovitch pulled out a knife and cut the loss prevention officer who confronted her, police said.

She fled in a waiting brown Chrysler Pacifica. Minor injuries were reported.

On Sept. 6, officers obtained warrants for Polovitch's arrest and took her into custody on Oct. 8. At the time, she had drugs in her possession, police said.

