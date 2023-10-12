Fair 70°

Armed Macy's Robber Nabbed In Manassas: Cops

A 31-year-old woman has been arrested for slashing a loss prevention officer before stealing items from Macy's in Manassas, police said.

Valerie Rene Polovitch.
Valerie Rene Polovitch. Photo Credit: Prince William County Police
Cecilia Levine
Valerie Rene Polovitch, of Manassas, was spotted taking items from shelves and placing them into a bag, then walking toward the exit on Aug. 25, at the Manassas Mall, county police said. 

Before she left the store, Polovitch pulled out a knife and cut the loss prevention officer who confronted her, police said.

She fled in a waiting brown Chrysler Pacifica. Minor injuries were reported. 

On Sept. 6, officers obtained warrants for Polovitch's arrest and took her into custody on Oct. 8. At the time, she had drugs in her possession, police said.

