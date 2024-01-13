Animal Cruelty Probe Launched After Puppy Hurt By Projectile In Dumfries, Police Say

At around 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 13, officers from the Prince William County Police Department were called to the 1500 block of Cherry Hill Road in Dumfries to investigate reports of a dog that was found with an injury "consistent with being struck with a projectile."

Officials said that a resident found the dog suffering from an injury in the area and alerted the police, prompting the probe into the incident.

The dog, described as an American Bully who is between 1 and 3 years old, is red/tan and white in color and was taken to an emergency veterinarian for treatment and evaluation of its injuries.

According to the department, on Saturday night, the dog received medical care and is resting comfortably.

PWC Animal Services is seeking assistance from the public on identifying the dog and information about the events leading up to the dog being located this morning. Anyone with information has been asked to contact Prince William County Police on their tip line by calling (703) 792-7000.

