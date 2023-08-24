90 MPH Chase Ends With Wanted Manassas Man In Cuffs: Virginia State Police

Manassas resident Cristian Valle is behind bars after being arrested by Virginia State Police troopers in Fauquier County, but not before he took them for a ride earlier this week, the department announced on Thursday.

The 25-year-old was the subject of a BOLO issued by the Fauquier Sheriff's Office at approximately 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 22, when Valle was spotted driving recklessly in Warrenton.

While canvasing the area, state police spotted the suspect vehicle in the southbound lanes of Route 29 near the Route 17 business interchange, though Valle refused to stop his 2012 Honda Accord and instead sped away, prompting the pursuit, which hit 90 mph at times, according to officials.

The Honda used the interchange and sped away north on Route 29 until he was forced off the roadway by state police and proceeded to flee on foot, though that second chase didn't last long.

Two other passengers in the car were also taken into custody without any incident and later released without any charges being filed for their roles in the pursuit.

Valle - who was also wanted out of Queen Anne's County - was charged with:

Eluding law enforcement;

Two felony counts of possession of a Schedule I or II drug;

Possession of a Schedule IV drug;

Driving under the influence of drugs;

Possession of a concealed weapon;

No operator's license;

Reckless driving;

Probation violation in Maryland.

He is being held at the Fauquier Adult Detention Center without bond.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Prince William and receive free news updates.