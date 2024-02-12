Young Marine Killed In Helicopter Crash Has Virginia Roots: 'Brother Rat Spirit'

Capt. Jack Casey, 26, a Dover, NH native, attended the Virginia Military Institute in Lexington, serving as Company I commander for the 2018-19 academic year.

“It is difficult to find words in the wake of such a jarring loss,” said Capt. Eli Facemire ’19, VMI associate chaplain and class president of the VMI Class of 2019.

“Jack was absolutely loved by our class, and all our brother rats knew that Jack loved them. He bought in fully to his relationships and opportunities, setting an example of friendship and leadership that was looked up to not only by members of the lower classes, but also by his brother rats.

"His charisma and humility shined through in all he did, and his infectious, fun-loving attitude made him a tremendous joy to simply be around. He made a positive impact on all, and we will cherish our memories of him forever. We, as a class, mourn with his loved ones and those brother rats who knew him best. Times like these are when the ‘brother rat spirit’ that Jack epitomized must be rekindled and embraced.”

“Captain Casey was doing what he had committed to do when he left the Institute, displaying true leadership, courage, and dedication to our country and the Marine Corps,” added Maj. Gen. Cedric T. Wins ’85, superintendent. “We are heartbroken for this loss, and I extend my condolences to his brother rats, his family, and those who served beside him.”

Casey died Feb. 6 alongside Lance Cpl. Donovan Davis, 21, of Olathe, Kansas Sgt. Alec Langen, 23, of Chandler, Arizona; Capt. Benjamin Moulton, 27, of Emmett, Idaho; and Capt. Miguel Nava, 28, of Traverse City, Michigan, when the CH-53E Super Stallion crashed, the Department of Defense said.

Casey commissioned in the Marine Corps on May 16, 2019, and was promoted to the rank of Captain on Sept. 1, 2023. His decorations include the National Defense Service Medal.

