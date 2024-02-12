Woman Swings Sword At Officer Serving Warrant, Civilian In Leesburg: Police

The Leesburg Police Department has charged a Leesburg woman with multiple offenses after she brandished a sword at an officer and a civilian.

Another person in the area reported that the subject also swung the sword at them. There were no injuries.

Hopkins was arrested and charged with one count of Assault on Law Enforcement, one count of Assault, two counts of Brandishing a Weapon, as well as two unrelated warrants from another agency.

She was transported to the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center where she is being held on no bond.

