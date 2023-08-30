Virginia Mom Accused Of Sexually Abusing Twin Teen Neighbors: Reports

Ashleigh Watts, of Chesapeake, was charged last week with three counts of indecency with a minor, PEOPLE reports citing the complaint.

Watts became the center of an investigation last February, when a neighbor called 911 saying that Watts had been having sexual relations with the boys, PEOPLE says.

Watt's husband allegedly found her on the couch with one of the twins who lived across the street, and he was pretending to be asleep, according to NBC affiliate, WAVY10.

That twin later allegedly admitted he had been having sex with Watts since June 2022, and that the two were in love, both WAVY10 and PEOPLE say citing the criminal complaint. Watts also offered the other twin marijuana and would touch him inappropriately, the outlets said.

