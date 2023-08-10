Tolls Set To Increase By Nearly $3 On This Dulles Greenway: You Can Say Your Piece

The SCC has opened public comment and scheduled hearings on its proposal to increase tolls on the Dulles Greenway to $8.10 during peak hours, up from $5.80 and $6.40 during off-peak hours, up from $5.25.

The public may submit comments through January, 24, 2024 at the SCC's website. A public witness session is also set for Jan. 30, 2024 at 1300 East Main Street in Richmond. Interested speakers must register by Jan. 24.

Loudon County has expressed its opposition to the toll rate increases, warning traffic on the Greenway is already depressed because of its current toll rates. The county said the toll structure should be changed to distance-based tolling while also lowering toll rates.

