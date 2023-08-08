Thousands Without Power Day After Storm — And It Could Be 12+ Hours Before It's Fully Restored

And it could take nearly a day before power is fully restored, reports say.

Citing Baltimore Gas and Electric CEO Carim Khouzami, BGE was working to repair 120K outages Tuesday, Aug. 8. Most were expected to have power back by the evening, but some might have to wait until Wednesday.

BGE did not immediately return Daily Voice's request for comment placed Tuesday morning, Aug. 8.

While most outages had been restored since Monday evening, Aug. 7, nearly 4,000 people remained in the dark as of 9 a.m., outage maps show.

According to the Dominion Energy outage map, the following counties were in the dark in Virginia, as of 8:55 a.m.

Fairfax County: 1,672 customers

Loudoun County: 2,003

Fauquier County: 2,047

Culpeper County: 305

In Northern Maryland, the following counties were also being restored as of 9 a.m., according to poweroutage.us:

Baltimore: 23,412 customers out (Baltimore Gas and Electric Company)

Carroll: 18,409 customers out (Baltimore Gas and Electric Company)/2,085 (First Energy)

Cecil: 1,224 customers out (Delmarva Power)

