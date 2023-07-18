There Are Only Two Stop Signs Between This $6.95M Bluemont Mansion And Washington DC

One is at the corner of Ebenezer Church and Airmont, and the other at Airmont and Business Route 7.

From there, it's all freeway.

Located at 19786 Ebenezer Church Road in Bluemont (Loudoun County), the sprawling property is known as the "On the Wing Farm," and is ideal for anyone seeking a country home escape with quick access to the city.

It's got 6 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms. It spans 11,136 square feet and sits on a whopping 104.5 acres.

Designed by Thomas French Architects of McLean and built by master building firm, Bowa of Middleburg, the home features an elevators to all four levels of the main home; a pool and pool house; six stall stable and paddocks.

It also has an apartment over a detached four-car garage; stocked pond; views of Blue Ridge mountain; and more.

What makes this home unique, though, is that unlike other spacious old homes in the area, OTWF has been completely renovated, according to listing agent Kathryn Harrell, of Washington Fine Properties.

"The views are spectacular and the owners just finished a top to bottom renovation," Harrell said in a phone call with Daily Voice. "In our area, that’s a little unique. A lot of the houses out here are dated, it's unique to have a property that’s been redone."

