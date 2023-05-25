Texas Creep Filmed Child, Unassuming Strangers In Bathroom Stalls: Loudoun Sheriff

Loudoun County Sheriff's deputies were called to Sense of Thai St restaurant on Exchange Street in Ashburn Sunday, May 14, on reports that a man later identified as William M. O'Brien, of Dallas, TX, had taken a photo of video of a child in a bathroom, the LCSD said.

Deputies tracked down O'Brien inside of the restaurant, and upon examination of his cell phone, found multiple videos appearing to be of different people unknowingly being recorded in bathroom stalls, authorities said.

O'Brien was arrested and charged with seven counts of unlawful filming, and one felony count of attempted unlawful filming of a person under the age of 18, police said.

O’Brien was taken to the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center where he was released on a $15,000 bond.

If you believe you are a victim in this case, please contact Detective J. Whitehead at 703-771-1021 or by email at Joseph.Whitehead@loudoun.gov.

