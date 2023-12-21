Suspect Apprehended In Maryland Months After Stabbing Outside Virginia Restaurant

Jose L. Gordon Caheque, 24, formerly of Ashburn, is behind bars following a months-long investigation into a stabbing that left a man with serious injuries outside Tipicos Los Amigos restaurant in May.

According to a spokesperson from the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to the restaurant on Community Plaza in Sterling at around 2:10 a.m. on Wednesday, May 17 to investigate a reported fight.

Upon arrival, they were met by one man who suffered a stab wound to his abdomen and he was rushed to an area hospital for treatment of what were described as serious injuries.

Months later, a multi-agency investigation determined that Caheque was a likely suspect, and on Wednesday, he was arrested without incident inside a Salisbury home in Maryland

Caheque is being held at the Wicomico County Corrections center after being arrested for aggravated malicious wounding. He is expected to be extradited back to Loudoun County "in a few weeks" to face the charge.

