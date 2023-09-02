Partly Cloudy 86°

Suspect Apprehended After Man Found Shot To Death In Sterling: Sheriff (Developing)

The Loudoun County Sheriff's Office has apprehended a shooter who allegedly killed a man overnight in Sterling, authorities announced.

Loudoun County Sheriff's Office
Loudoun County Sheriff's Office Photo Credit: Facebook/Loudoun County Sheriff's Office
Zak Failla
Shortly after 10:30 p.m. on Friday night, deputies from the sheriff's officer were called to the 21000 block of Stanford Square to investigate a reported shooting.

Upon arrival, deputies found a "young adult male" suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders.

On Saturday afternoon, the sheriff's office announced that a possible shooter has been arrested.

No information about the suspect or victim has been released by the sheriff's office.

More details are expected to be provided as the investigation continues.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

