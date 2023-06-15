Stud Leesburg Golfer, 21, Tees Off Thursday At US Open

The 21-year-old stunned with Tuscarora High School in Leesburg before taking his talents to Wake Forest University.

He was front and center in Tinseltown during the opening round of the tournament, where he shot a +4 during his debut at a major championship.

Ironically, Rickie Fowler’s record-setting performance comes a decade after he signed a photo for Brennan, who once dressed up in one of the golfer’s notoriously bright-colored outfit for Halloween in 2012.

“Look forward to playing a practice round with you at the 2025 US Open!” Fowler wrote in the signed photo. “Keep up the hard work!”

Turns out Brennan was ahead of Fowler’s schedule.

Brennan teed off on Thursday at the US Open at Los Angeles Country Club, where he saw Americans Xander Schauffele and Fowler both set single-round records while shooting a 62.

The Virginia native had a rougher day at the links after shooting a 74, placing him near the bottom of the leaderboard and in danger of potentially missing the cut, with only the top 60 golfers moving on to the weekend.

Brennan currently sits tied for 132nd place.

The reigning ACC Player of the Year while competing for Wake Forest, Brennan is a former Virginia State Amateur Champion, Maridoe Junior Invitational winner, and was the first true freshman in his team’s history to record back-to-back wins.

Brennan is paired up in a group with golfers Ryan Gerard and Yuto Katsuragawa, who are scheduled to tee off on Friday morning for the second round starting at the 10th hole at 3:26 p.m. on Friday, June 16.

Round 2 will be aired from 9:40 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Peacock, with the featured groups on the US Open app. Afternoon coverage will kick off at 1 p.m. on the USA Network and fubo TV, with the evening coverage transitioning to NBC at 8 p.m. on Friday night.

