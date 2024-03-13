Sterling Mom Dies Weeks After Welcoming Baby: Remembering Monica Ashworth

Monica died on Thursday, March 7, leaving behind her now-three-week-old son, Lincoln, who was born Feb. 24, according to a GoFundMe for her family and her obituary.

Monica was raised in Sterling having attended Ambleside School then graduating from Dominion High School in 2015.

She further went on to graduate from Grove City College in Grove City, PA in 2019 with a Bachelor of Science degree (Cum Laude with Highest Honors) in Middle Level Math/History, according to her obituary.

Monica has spent the last five years working as an eighth grade math teacher at River Bend Middle School in Sterling, and married her husband, Jacob Ashworth, on July 23, 2021.

Visitation will be Thursday, March 14 at the Capital Presbyterian Church in Herndon, with a funeral service set for Friday, March 15, at 10 a.m. at the church.

Click here for Monica Ashworth's complete obituary and here to donate to her family.

