Sterling DUI Driver Seriously Hurt In I-81 Midday Crash: State Police

Marlena Martinez, of Sterling, was heading in the wrong direction when she collided with a northbound Honda CRV just after 1 p.m. Saturday, March 9 at mile marker 298 in Shenandoah County, according to state police.

Martinez suffered serious injuries and was taken to Winchester Medical Center for treatment. She was wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the CRV, 54, of New Market, and an adult passenger were uninjured in the crash. They both were wearing seatbelts.

Martinez was charged with driving under the influence and reckless driving. She was released on summonses at the hospital due to the extent of her injuries.

