Fair 50°

SHARE

Sterling DUI Driver Seriously Hurt In I-81 Midday Crash: State Police

A DUI driver from Loudoun County was seriously hurt in an Interstate 81 crash, police said.

Virginia State Police

Virginia State Police

Photo Credit: Virginia State Police
Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories

Marlena Martinez, of Sterling, was heading in the wrong direction when she collided with a northbound Honda CRV just after 1 p.m. Saturday, March 9 at mile marker 298 in Shenandoah County, according to state police.

Martinez suffered serious injuries and was taken to Winchester Medical Center for treatment. She was wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the CRV, 54, of New Market, and an adult passenger were uninjured in the crash. They both were wearing seatbelts.

Martinez was charged with driving under the influence and reckless driving. She was released on summonses at the hospital due to the extent of her injuries.

to follow Daily Voice Loudoun and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE