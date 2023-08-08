Sterling Army Officer, 43, Killed In Motorcycle Crash

Joshua Desmond was taken to a hospital following the 9:55 a.m. crash on Corkwood Drive and Cascade Parkway, the Loudon County Sheriff's Office said.

He died on Sunday, Aug 6, the Loudon County Sheriff's Office said.

The speed of the motorcycle is believed to be a factor in the crash, the Loudon County Sherriff's Office said. The driver of the passenger vehicle involved remained on the scene.

Tributes poured in for Desmond following his passing.

The Sheriff’s Office Crash Reconstruction Unit continues to investigate the crash, the Loudon County Sherriff's Office said.

