According to the sheriff's office, the outside of the stores were spray painted with various words and symbols, which have since been removed or covered by store employees. Workers reported the incidents upon arriving for work Tuesday morning, May 21.

LCSO promptly responded and believes all incidents are related.

“Hate speech and destruction of property will not be tolerated in Loudoun County,” Sheriff Mike Chapman said. “We are actively investigating these incidents as we do all similar acts and are determined to identify and charge whoever is responsible.”

The Starbucks affected are in the Ashbrook, Broadlands, Pipeline, and One Loudoun shopping centers. All stores remain open for business.

Anyone who believes they witnessed any of these incidents or who may have any information is urged to contact Detective Coderre at 703-777-1021.

