'Severely Decaying Body' May Have Been In VA Woods For Month Near Businesses: Sheriff

A death investigation has been launched after a passerby found a dead body in the woods in Virginia.

The body was reportedly found in the woods behind some businesses on Spotsylvania Avenue.
Zak Failla
The Medical Examiner is attempting to determine the identity of a man who was found earlier this week in Spotsylvania whose remains may have seemingly been hidden for several weeks, according to the sheriff's office.

According to officials, at approximately 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 22, deputies were called to the area of 10600 Spotyslvania Avenue, when a man collecting cans for recycling came upon the "severely decaying" body and alerted authorities.

The initial investigation determined that the body may have been there for more than a month, though more information is expected to be released by the Medical Examiner in the coming days.

As of Saturday, June 24, the cause of death remains under investigation, though the sheriff noted that the area is known to be frequented by some of the community's homeless population.

