Loudoun Basketball Coach Dies In Crash, Support Surges For Family

The Loudoun County community is rallying in support of the family of a popular longtime high school coach who unexpectedly died in a car crash earlier this month.

Thousands of dollars have been raised on behalf of former Broad Run High School basketball coach and educator John Costello, who died on Thursday, Dec. 8 unexpectedly.

“Known across the community as a widely adored coach, teacher, and mentor, John’s legacy will live on through the thousands of lives he has touched over the past 25 (plus) years,” Rachel Clements, who set up a GoFundMe fundraising campaign for Costello's family.

“John will be remembered for his contagious sense of humor, commitment to his community, infectious optimism, zest for life, and selfless dedication to everyone he encountered.”

In less than 24 hours, nearly $10,000 of the fundraiser's stated $25,000 goal has been raised by members of the community supporting Costello's family.

"As the Costello family grieves, we are asking our community for their support,” organizers posted. "If you are able or feel compelled, please donate, share memories, or post a photo.”

The cash raised through the GoFundMe will be used to “help his wife, Joanne, with her medical expenses, legal proceedings, and additional needs as they arise,” as well as keeping Costello’s annual Special Needs Day at Broad Run alive.

"I teach / coach to help my students and players become better people, someone who understands that small acts of kindness can change a person's life and the power of being significant to others can make the world a better place," Costello wrote on his school's website.

Costello was a relocated New Yorker who came to Virginia nearly 30 years ago. This was to be his final year after all of his children graduated from Broad Run High School.

"Mr. Costello embodied the spirit of Broad Run during his 25 years as a teacher and coach,” Broad Run High School Principal David Spage said following his passing. His impact went far beyond any title or activity, as a friend and mentor to all of us.”

Those interested in donating to the GoFundMe campaign for Coach John Costello can do so here.

