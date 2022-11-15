Contact Us
Loudoun Daily Voice serves Ashburn, Brambleton, Broadlands, Cascades, Landsowne, Leesburg, South Riding, Sterling, Stone Ridge & Sugarland Run
Heritage High School Threat 'Not Credible', Police Say

Nicole Acosta
Heritage High School in Leesburg.
Heritage High School in Leesburg. Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A threat made against a school in Loudoun County was found to be not credible, authorities said.

The Safe2Talk app alerted Leesburg police to a rumored threat involving Heritage High School on Evergreen Mills Road SE, they said on Tuesday, Nov. 15.

"At this time, we do not believe this to be a credible threat," police said in a statement.

As the investigation continues, police say there will be extra patrols at the school during school hours this week.

The Leesburg Police Department is working with Loudoun County Public Schools on the investigation.

