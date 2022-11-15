Heritage High School Threat 'Not Credible', Police Say

A threat made against a school in Loudoun County was found to be not credible, authorities said.

The Safe2Talk app alerted Leesburg police to a rumored threat involving Heritage High School on Evergreen Mills Road SE, they said on Tuesday, Nov. 15.

"At this time, we do not believe this to be a credible threat," police said in a statement.

As the investigation continues, police say there will be extra patrols at the school during school hours this week.

The Leesburg Police Department is working with Loudoun County Public Schools on the investigation.

