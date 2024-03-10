Roberto 'Beto' Joel Sandoval-Arellano, 19 of Purcellville, graduated high school in 2022 and was planning on attending James Madison University after finishing his associate's degree this year, his obituary reads.

"Roberto had a big smile and a kind soul, he was loved by so many. He left a great impact on all who came into contact with him, was gifted at shining positivity and making people laugh," the obituary says. "He was very honest, a hard worker, and a dedicated student. He also had a love for music, taking care of his health and going to the gym."

A GoFundMe for the family had raised more than $19,000 as of Sunday, March 10.

"I lost count of how many friends, family members, colleagues, and others came to see him to say goodbye at the hospital," campaign founder Efrain Arellano said. "He touched many lives and, on Monday, March 4th, we recognized his generosity with an 'honor walk' celebrating his donation of organs so others can live."

Visitation is set for Tuesday, March 12 at the Hall Funeral Home with Mass at the Martyr Church at 1 p.m. Burial is at the Ebenezer Cemetery in Bluemont.

Click here for Beto's complete obituary and here to donate to the family.

