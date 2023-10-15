Reckless Camaro Driver Wanted After Speeding Away From Cops In Leesburg 2X: Police

Pablo Enrique Orellana-Flores, 34, of Northern Virginia, is wanted on two felony counts of attempted malicious wounding, two felony counts of hit and run, one felony count of eluding, and one misdemeanor count of reckless driving, Leesburg police said.

A Leesburg officer tried stopping Orellana-Flores in a 2016 white Camaro for speeding around 4 p.m., but he sped away west on East Market Street.

Officers ultimately chose not to pursue the vehicle in consideration of public safety. The vehicle was found soon after near Heritage High School (520 Evergreen Mills Road SE). Orellana-Flores fled at a high rate of speed and law enforcement again ultimately opted not to pursue the vehicle in consideration of public safety.

The Chevrolet Camaro has damage to the front driver’s side quarter panel and rear passenger’s side quarter panel (pictured). Anyone who has information about the location of Pablo Orellana-Flores or the location of the vehicle is asked to contact the Leesburg Police Department at 703-771-4500.

The plates are RPP2024.

If you wish to remain anonymous, please call the Leesburg Crime Line at 703-443-TIPS (8477). Information can also be sent using TIPSUBMIT via text. Text 274637 (CRIMES) and begin your message with LPDTIP.

