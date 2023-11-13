Police K9 Plays Key Role In Leesburg BB Gun Investigation

Christian Mincey is believed to have fired an air gun on the 800 and 900 blocks of Buttonwood Terrace NE during the early morning hours of Thursday, Nov. 9.

Mincey fired at a victim but struck and damaged two vehicles. The adult male victim was not injured, police said. All involved individuals are known to each other and that this was an isolated incident, police said.

K-9 Elmore assisted in the location and recovery of the BB gun, which had been discarded in a nearby wood line.

Mincey was arrested that same day, and was subsequently processed and released from the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center. He was charged with one count of brandishing, two counts of destruction of property, and one count of discharging an air gun.

