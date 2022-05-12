Contact Us
Loudoun Daily Voice serves Ashburn, Brambleton, Broadlands, Cascades, Landsowne, Leesburg, South Riding, Sterling, Stone Ridge & Sugarland Run
Return to your home site

Menu

Loudoun Daily Voice serves Ashburn, Brambleton, Broadlands, Cascades, Landsowne, Leesburg, South Riding, Sterling, Stone Ridge & Sugarland Run

Nearby Sites

  • Montgomery
    serves Aspen Hill, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Germantown, Montgomery Village, North Bethesda, Olney, Potomac, Rockville, Silver Spring & Wheaton
  • Prince George's
    serves Bowie, Camp Springs, Chillum, Clinton, College Park, Greenbelt, Hyattsville, Landover, Laurel, South Laurel & Suitland
  • Alexandria
  • Arlington
  • Fairfax
    serves Annandale, Bailey's Crossroads, Burke, Centreville, Chantilly, Fair Oaks, Fairfax, Herndon, McLean, Oakton, Reston, Springfield, Tysons & West Falls Church
  • Prince William
    serves Buckhall, Bull Run, Dale City, Gainesville, Lake Ridge, Leesylvania, Linton Hall, Montclair & Woodbridge
Police & Fire

Virginia Driver Responsible For Fatal Loudoun County Crash Surrenders: Sheriff's Office

David Cifarelli
Facebook @davidcifarelli Email me Read More Stories
Loudoun County Sheriff
Loudoun County Sheriff Photo Credit: Loudoun County Sheriff's Office (Facebook)

A Virginia man has been charged with involuntary manslaughter for his involvement in a car crash that killed a 65-year-old woman from Ashburn, authorities said. 

Ryan Lanza, 20, surrendered to police after an investigation revealed he was driving at an excessive speed and caused a fatal accident last week, the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office said.

Initial investigation revealed Deborah Michel was traveling west on Windmill Drive when another vehicle struck her that was going north on Claiborne Parkway, the office said. 

The driver of that vehicle, later determined ad Lanza, was going 30 miles over the 45 mile per hour speed limit just before the crash, according to officials. 

Michel was taken to a local hospital where she later died while Lanza was treated for injuries described as non-life-threatening, the office said. After turning himself in, Lanza was released on a $5,000 bond. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.