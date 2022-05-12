Virginia Driver Responsible For Fatal Loudoun County Crash Surrenders: Sheriff's Office

A Virginia man has been charged with involuntary manslaughter for his involvement in a car crash that killed a 65-year-old woman from Ashburn, authorities said.

Ryan Lanza, 20, surrendered to police after an investigation revealed he was driving at an excessive speed and caused a fatal accident last week, the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office said.

Initial investigation revealed Deborah Michel was traveling west on Windmill Drive when another vehicle struck her that was going north on Claiborne Parkway, the office said.

The driver of that vehicle, later determined ad Lanza, was going 30 miles over the 45 mile per hour speed limit just before the crash, according to officials.

Michel was taken to a local hospital where she later died while Lanza was treated for injuries described as non-life-threatening, the office said. After turning himself in, Lanza was released on a $5,000 bond.

