Virginia Daycare Worker Charged With Child Abuse, Neglect Of Infant

A 50-year-old woman has been charged with abusing and neglecting an infant in her care while working for an Ashburn daycare, authorities said.

Shabana Saleem had been working at the Winwood Children’s Center on the 43200 block of Hay Road when detectives with the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office were called to a hospital on a report of an infant suffering from life-threatening injuries around 5 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 7.

There, authorities learned that the infant had been injured while in an employee's care at the daycare center, they said. Those injuries weren't specified.

An investigation led to the arrest of Saleem, of Ashburn, who, according to investigators, did not render aid to the victim following the injuries.

The infant has since been released from the hospital, authorities said.

As a result, Saleem was charged with child abuse and neglect.

She was being held in the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center on no bond.

