Loudoun Daily Voice
Viral Video Shows Student-On-Student Robbery At Leesburg High School: Police

Josh Lanier
Josh Lanier
Leesburg Police Department Facebook
Leesburg Police Department Facebook Photo Credit: Leesburg Police Department Facebook

A new viral video students at a Leesburg high school are sharing reportedly shows one of their fellow classmates being robbed. 

A student at Tuscarora High School told administrators on Wednesday, May 25, that a classmate  attacked them in a bathroom earlier that morning while another one stole their stuff, Leesburg police said. No one was injured in the incident. 

As police began investigating this report, other students told them that that'd seen the attack even though they weren't there. Someone recorded the alleged encounter and shared the video with other students. 

Police are investigating the incident and the video. 

Anyone with information about the reported attack and robbery should contact Officer G. Graves at 703-771-4500 or at ggraves@leesburgva.gov. You can make an anonymous tip by calling the Leesburg Crime Line at 703-443-8477. 

