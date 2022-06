Loudoun County deputies found Chris Martin Monday night, June 27. He is safe.

Deputies had sent out info on his disappearance to local media earlier in the day in the hopes someone would spot the 33-year-old. He walked away from his Purcellville home, and officials were concerned for his safety because he has physical or health needs that put him at high risk for harm.

It's unclear why he left or where he was going.

