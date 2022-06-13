Three People Injured In Loudoun County Shooting

Authorities say three people were wounded in a shooting this weekend in Loudoun County, deputies said.

Reports of shots fired came into the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office around 7:30 on Saturday, July 11, in the area of N. Fillmore Avenue and Fletcher Road in Sterling. Deputies found a woman on the ground with a bullet wound and took her to a hospital for treatment, officials said. Deputies expect her to recover.

As investigators were canvassing the area, two people approached them to say they'd also been shot in the same incident, deputies said. Responders treated them for minor injuries, deputies said.

Deputies are investigating the cause of the shooting. Though, they do not believe there is any active danger to the community.

The Loudoun County Sheriff's Office asks anyone with information in this case to contact Detective R. Schmidt at 703-777-1021.

