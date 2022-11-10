Three Middle School Students Accused Of Sexual Abuse In Loudoun County

Three middle school students are facing criminal charges after a police investigation found they allegedly sexually abused another student in Loudoun County.

Three minors were being held in the Loudoun County Juvenile Detention Center on a single charge of aggravated sexual battery in connection with the Oct. 25 incident at Smart's Mill Middle School in Leesburg, local police said on Thursday, Nov. 10.

The juvenile victim, who police say did not report any injuries, claimed they were "assaulted by the suspects at the school during the current school year."

The case now pends adjudication in the Loudoun County Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court, authorities said.

