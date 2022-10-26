Registered Sex Offender Caught Soliciting Minor For Sex, Sexual Abuse At Virginia Park: Police

A 69-year-old registered sex offender in Virginia is facing new charges after authorities say he solicited a minor for sex and sexually abused them in public.

Daniel H. Sutton, of Herndon, was arrested Wednesday, Oct. 26, and charged with felony transportation of a juvenile for the purpose of an illicit sex act and misdemeanor contributing to the delinquency of a minor, according to the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office.

The man is accused of contacting a child on an online platform and arranging to meet in person, police said.

Sutton traveled to the boy's home, picked him up, and drove to the Algonkian Regional Park where "sexual contact" occurred on Sept. 17, authorities said.

An investigation into the man began when the victim reported the incident to the sheriff's office on Monday, Oct. 3, they said.

Sutton was taken into custody at his home on Wednesday, Oct. 26, and brought to the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center, where he was being held on no bond.

The charges that landed Sutton on the sex offenders list date back to 2003, when records show he had previously contacted a minor and in 2012 possessed child porn.

Detectives with the Special Victims Unit believe there may be additional victims who have not come forward and are asking anyone with information regarding this case to contact Detective C. Czekaj at 703-777-1021.

