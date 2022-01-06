Loudoun County Student Charged With Sending Bomb Threat To School: Police

Authorities say they arrested a Loudoun County teenager and charged him with sending a bomb threat to his school on Wednesday, June 1, that triggered an evacuation order.

Administrators at Potomac Falls High School in Sterling received an email this afternoon that claimed a bomb was hidden somewhere on campus. The Loudoun County Sheriff's Office announced late Wednesday that they had traced who sent the email and issued a warrant for his arrest.

Deputies do not release the names of juvenile suspects, but they said officials charged him with three counts of threats to bomb. It's unclear what he hoped to accomplish by sending that email.

The Sheriff's Office worked with Loudoun County Public Schools officials to evacuate students from Potomac Falls High at 2 p.m. Deputies brought in bomb-sniffing dogs from local, state, and federal agencies to search the campus once students were out of harm's way.

They did not find anything.

The Sheriff's Office said it will still send additional deputies to the school on Thursday, June 2, "out of an abundance of caution." Though, they do not believe students are in any danger.

