Loudoun County Police Continue Search For Purse Snatcher

Police have released photos of a man accused of stealing a woman’s purse in Loudoun County.

The victim was walking to her vehicle around 5 p.m. in the 22300 block of S. Sterling Boulevard, in Sterling, when a man on a bicycle stole her purse, the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office said.

The suspect later used one of the victim’s cards from her wallet in Herndon, police said.

Police are asking anyone with information to call police at 703-777-1021.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.