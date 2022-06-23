Contact Us
Loudoun Daily Voice
Loudoun County Firefighters Injured During Severe Storm Calls

Josh Lanier
Two Loudoun County firefighters were injured battling a lightning-sparked blaze during severe storms on Wednesday, June 22.
Two firefighters were injured responding to the severe storm that downed trees, knocked over power lines, and sparked a fire in one Loudoun County home. 

The severe storms that passed through northern Virginia on Wednesday afternoon, June 22, brought flooding, high winds, and a lot of damage. Firefighters responded to dozens of calls. 

In Loudoun County, a lightning bolt struck a home in the 25000 block of Kinsale Place in Aldie around 4 p.m., which sparked a fire in the attic, the Loudoun County fire department said. 

Firefighters were fast on the scene and put out the blaze in 12 minutes. Officials estimated the damage to the home was more than $330,000, the fire department said. Responders took one firefighter to an area hospital for minor injuries from the fire. 

The fire department didn't detail the other firefighter's injuries. 

