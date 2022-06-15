Contact Us
Loudoun Daily Voice serves Ashburn, Brambleton, Broadlands, Cascades, Landsowne, Leesburg, South Riding, Sterling, Stone Ridge & Sugarland Run
Police & Fire

Loudoun County Deputy Named National Correctional Officer Of The Year

Josh Lanier
Deputy First Class Gloria Turin
Deputy First Class Gloria Turin Photo Credit: Loudoun County Sheriff's Office

A Loudoun County Sheriff's deputy earned a national honor this week for service that went above and beyond the call of duty. 

Major County Sheriffs of America named Loudoun County Deputy First Class Gloria Turin as the 2021 Correctional Officer of the Year at a recent ceremony. She's been with the Sheriff's Office for nearly five years. 

Turin helped uncover a money-laundering scheme that had far-reaching implications. That investigation turned into a multi-jurisdictional case that stretched across the country, a press release about Turin's award said. She also was key in a conspiracy investigation when an inmate tried to get released from jail using forged documents. 

“In just a few short years, Deputy First Class Turin has become a role model to her peers, and most importantly, she is dedicated to serving her community,” said Loudoun County Sheriff Mike Chapman.

