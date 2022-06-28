Leesburg Teenager Missing, Police Worried About Her Safety

Authorities are looking for a missing Loudoun County teenager who they say could be in danger.

Brianna Flores Loy, 17, of Leesburg, went missing early Tuesday morning, June 28, from her home on Lost Corner Road, the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office said. Deputies say they are worried about her well-being because of a health or physical problem.

The Sheriff's Office describes Brianna as 4-feet-11-inches tall and weighing 118 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

The Sheriff's Office asks anyone with information on Brianna's whereabouts or disappearance to contact deputies at 703-777-1021 or call 911.

