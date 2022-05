Barges carrying construction equipment including an excavator broke loose and began floating down the Potomac River Mother's Day, authorities said.

There was some concern that the barges would impact area bridges between Maryland and Virginia before they got stuck in Harper's Ferry, the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office said.

The barges may have been uprooted by the rising flood waters due to this weekend's rain.

