Contact Us
Loudoun Daily Voice serves Ashburn, Brambleton, Broadlands, Cascades, Landsowne, Leesburg, South Riding, Sterling, Stone Ridge & Sugarland Run
Return to your home site

Menu

Loudoun Daily Voice serves Ashburn, Brambleton, Broadlands, Cascades, Landsowne, Leesburg, South Riding, Sterling, Stone Ridge & Sugarland Run

Nearby Sites

  • Montgomery
    serves Aspen Hill, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Germantown, Montgomery Village, North Bethesda, Olney, Potomac, Rockville, Silver Spring & Wheaton
  • Prince George's
    serves Bowie, Camp Springs, Chillum, Clinton, College Park, Greenbelt, Hyattsville, Landover, Laurel, South Laurel & Suitland
  • Alexandria
  • Arlington
  • Fairfax
    serves Annandale, Bailey's Crossroads, Burke, Centreville, Chantilly, Fair Oaks, Fairfax, Herndon, McLean, Oakton, Reston, Springfield, Tysons & West Falls Church
  • Prince William
    serves Buckhall, Bull Run, Dale City, Gainesville, Lake Ridge, Leesylvania, Linton Hall, Montclair & Woodbridge
Breaking News: Arrest Made In Stabbing Death Of 18-Year-Old Alexandria Student: Police
Police & Fire

Clueless Scammers Fail At Impersonating Loudoun County Deputy: Police

Josh Lanier
Email me Read More Stories
Loudoun County Sheriff
Loudoun County Sheriff Photo Credit: Loudoun County Sheriff's Office (Facebook)

An Ashburn woman said she was the victim of a complicated scam where the fraudsters played multiple roles including impersonating a sheriff's deputy. 

The woman contacted the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, May 31, after getting the runaround from a pair of scammers. It started when she received a phone call from someone who claimed to work for Amazon. They told her there was some fraudulent activity on her account, and she would need to file a police report with the Sheriff's Office. 

They transferred her to a man who claimed to be a patrolman for the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office. The department has deputies, not patrolmen. The woman began to suspect something was up, and she was convinced of it when he sent her a photo of his fake credentials. 

She contacted the actual Loudoun County Sheriff's Office to file a complaint. 

This scam is a common one, according to the University of Virginia. If you receive a call from someone that claims there is a problem with your Amazon account, hang up and call the customer service number listed on the company's website to verify it. If the caller pushes you to act right away, hang up. 

Never give your information to anyone you don't know over the phone. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.