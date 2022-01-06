Clueless Scammers Fail At Impersonating Loudoun County Deputy: Police

An Ashburn woman said she was the victim of a complicated scam where the fraudsters played multiple roles including impersonating a sheriff's deputy.

The woman contacted the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, May 31, after getting the runaround from a pair of scammers. It started when she received a phone call from someone who claimed to work for Amazon. They told her there was some fraudulent activity on her account, and she would need to file a police report with the Sheriff's Office.

They transferred her to a man who claimed to be a patrolman for the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office. The department has deputies, not patrolmen. The woman began to suspect something was up, and she was convinced of it when he sent her a photo of his fake credentials.

She contacted the actual Loudoun County Sheriff's Office to file a complaint.

This scam is a common one, according to the University of Virginia. If you receive a call from someone that claims there is a problem with your Amazon account, hang up and call the customer service number listed on the company's website to verify it. If the caller pushes you to act right away, hang up.

Never give your information to anyone you don't know over the phone.

