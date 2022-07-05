Blood On The Highways: 9 People Killed In July 4th Weekend in Virginia Wrecks

State troopers said nine people died in wrecks across Virginia during the holiday weekend, including one in Loudoun County, but it's not all bad news.

Robert Gogal, 87, of Bristow, died after he pulled out in front of oncoming traffic at the intersection of Harry Byrd Highway and Clayton Hall Road in Bluemont on July 4 just before 1 p.m., the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office said. Responders rushed a passenger in the car to a hospital with serious injuries.

The Virginia State police were out in force over the weekend on the state's highways to try and prevent wrecks like the one in Loudoun County. Troopers took part in the Independence Day Operation C.A.R.E initiative, which targeted drunk and distracted drivers, speeders, and those not wearing a seat belt. The program ran from Friday, July 1, through July 4.

This year, nine people died in wrecks during that period, state police said. Those deaths happened in Botetourt, Chesterfield, King William, Loudoun, and Warren counties. While that's tragic, that is down from 12 last year.

Troopers also arrested 69 people for driving while intoxicated and wrote 4,262 speeding tickets and 1,585 for reckless driving. Authorities cited nearly 1,000 people for violating the state's "hands free" law, which goes after people who use their phones while driving.

“As encouraging as it is to see fewer traffic deaths this July 4 holiday weekend compared to last year, Virginians still cannot let their guard down when it comes to traffic safety,” said Colonel Gary T. Settle, Virginia State Police superintendent. “As of today, Virginia has already recorded 423 traffic deaths statewide, and we’re only halfway through 2022 and the summer months. I cannot stress enough the need for drivers to slow their speed, wear a seat belt, drive distraction-free, and never drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs."

