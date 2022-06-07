Arrest Made In Leesburg Hotel Heist

Police identified and arrested a man in the armed robbery of a Leesburg hotel.

Eugene Mitchell, Jr., 57, rushed into the the Best Western Leesburg Hotel at around 1 a.m. June 22, wearing a mask, waving a handgun, and demanded cash from the register, Leesburg Police Officer Michael Drogin said.

He ran off into the night with money from the hotel and was arrested on a warrant Tuesday, July 5.

Mitchell was charged with robbery, the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and other related offenses.

He was being held at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center with no bond.

