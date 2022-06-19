29-Year-Old Man Dies In Loudoun County Crash After Car Skids Off Road: Police

A 29-year-old Ashburn man died Sunday morning in a single-vehicle crash in Loudoun County, authorities said.

The man was driving on Gloucester Parkway near Ringold Drive just before 5:30 a.m. when he lost control and slid off of the road, the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office said. His 2012 Honda Accord tumbled once it left the roadway, deputies said. Authorities pronounced him dead at the scene.

Deputies did not release the man's name.

Officials are investigating the crash. The Loudoun County Crash Reconstruction Unit asks anyone who witnessed the wreck to contact Investigator T. Bradley at 703-777-1021.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.