Loudoun Daily Voice serves Ashburn, Brambleton, Broadlands, Cascades, Landsowne, Leesburg, South Riding, Sterling, Stone Ridge & Sugarland Run
Shock, Sadness Spread Following Death Of Fredericksburg's Spencer Sullivan

Josh Lanier
Spencer Sullivan
Spencer Sullivan Photo Credit: Spencer Sullivan Facebook photos

Condolences are pouring in for 28-year-old Spencer Sullivan of Fredericksburg.

A world traveler who longed for his next adventure, Sullivan visited 44 countries during his life died on May 11, according to his obituary.

Family and friends were stunned at the news and memorials and remembrances flooded in across social media. 

Sullivan is survived by his mother and father, maternal and paternal grandparents, and the love of his life, girlfriend Alexis Killebrew. 

The family will receive friends on Thursday, May 19, at Mullins and Thompson Funeral Service, Fredericksburg Chapel from 5-7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in his name to The Salvation Army, 3100 Montgomery St, Savannah, GA 31405.

Click here to read Spencer Sullivan's full obituary. 

