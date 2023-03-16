Who Did Loudon County's Mary Kate Connor Pick As Her Coach On The Voice?

A 17-year-old Loudon County girl is on her way to becoming a superstar after performing on NBC's "The Voice".

Mary Kate Connor took the stage on the popular singing show with a beautiful rendition of "Stars" by Grace Potter and the Nocturnals, getting judges Blake Shelton and Kelly Clarkson to immediately turn around for her.

"You just nailed it, like dead on, like a younger Brandi Carlile," stated judge Kelly Clarkson.

To watch the audition, click here.

The Loudon County teen had both superstar musicians fighting for her to be a part of their team, ultimately going with country music star Blake Shelton as her coach.

As stated in her intro, the teen grew up watching her dad practice for his church's worship band, always looking for an opportunity to pick up the microphone.

Fans of the show can check Mary Kate out on NBC at 8 p.m. on Mondays and Tuesdays.

