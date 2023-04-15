Virginia Man Convicted Of 75 Counts Of Child Porn Charges

A Virginia man has been convicted of nearly 75 counts of child porn charges, authorities said.

Rodney Williams, 52, of Harrisonburg, was found in possession of hundreds of child porn files, during an August 2021 investigation, following a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC), police in Harrisonburg said.

Williams also shared images and videos with others, detectives found. He was subsequently charged with 50 counts of possessing child pornography, one count of distributing child pornography and 24 counts of distributing child pornography 2nd or subsequent offense.

Williams was found guilty on all charges following a two-day trial that ended April 12, 2023. Sentencing was set for July 7, in Rockingham County Circuit Court.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Loudoun and receive free news updates.