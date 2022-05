Friends and family of Olivia "Ollie" Leith hope to raise $20,000 to help the 4-year-old Leesburg girl and her family battle cancer.

Doctors diagnosed Ollie on May 1, according to a GoFundMe page created to help raise the money.

The campaign says the money will go to help the family cover their expenses so they can focus on Ollie's treatment.

So far, the group has raised more than $10,000 from more than 100 donors.

