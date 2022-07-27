Shoplifter Assaults Deputies, Attempts To Grab Firearm In Struggle: Police

An Ashburn man was arrested after he assaulted two officers when they confronted him about shoplifting, police said.

On July 26 at around 1 p.m., Sady Ashkar, 32, was approached by officers at the Sterling Costco in the 21300 block of Pride Cascades Plaza, as he was in the process of shoplifting, according to Loudoun County Police.

When deputies attempted to detain Ashkar, he resisted the arrest and assaulted two officers, officials said.

Police said an officer tased Ashkar, which seemed to have no affect on him, before Ashkar tackled the officer to the ground and threw the taser.

After Ashkar attempted to grab a firearm from the deputy's holster, authorities were able to tase him again and place him under arrest, police reported.

The chaos continued as Ashkar assaulted a medic who was tending to him after this incident, officials said.

The deputy who was involved in the struggle with Ashkar was taken to a local hospital and treated for minor injuries, police reported.

Authorities said Ashkar was charged with assault on law enforcement and rescue personnel, attempting to disarm a law enforcement officer, and other related offenses.

He was held at the Loudoun County Detention Center on no bond, police said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.