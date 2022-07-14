Second Leesburg Teen Arrested In Gang-Related Assault With Machete: Police

Loudoun County authorities arrested a second teenager they say attacked a man with a machete in an apartment's parking lot.

Marcos Sorto Argueta, 18, of Leesburg, turned himself over to police on Wednesday, July 13, after they put out a warrant for his arrest earlier this week, the Leesburg Police Department said. Police arrested an underage teen on Tuesday in connection with the attack. Officials are not releasing that juveniles name because of their age.

Witnesses called officers to a parking lot on Fort Evans Road just after 10 p.m. on Monday. They found a man sprawled out on the pavement with several deep cuts across his body, police said. Responders rushed him to a hospital with severe injuries, but doctors expected him to survive, authorities added.

Officials charged Argueta with two counts of aggravated malicious wounding and two counts of gang participation, officials said. He was being held at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center without bond, they added.

Police would not say how these attacks were connected to gang activity, citing an ongoing investigation.

